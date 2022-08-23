Ukrainian soldiers on a Russian tank that was destroyed in fights with the Ukrainian army, displayed on Khreshchatyk street, in downtown Kyiv, ahead of the 'Independence Day', Ukraine, 20 August 2022. Ukrainians will mark the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, as the Russian invasion continues. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting the conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

WASHINGTON, United States - The United States will announce close to $3 billion in fresh military assistance for Ukraine as the country marks its Independence Day, a US official said Tuesday, in the largest single security package yet in the six-month-old war.

The White House is expected to officially announce the aid, which can be used for arms acquisition, training and other operations, on Wednesday, when Kyiv observes both the anniversary of its independence from Russia and the half-year mark of the invasion launched in February by Moscow.

The money will come under the Pentagon's Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which can be used for immediate war costs, including acquisitions of supplies and weaponry.

It is separate from the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), under which President Joe Biden has been able to order immediate transfers of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine's forces from existing US military stockpiles.

On Friday the Pentagon announced the latest package under the PDA, $775 million worth of various missiles, artillery and anti-armor weapons and ammunition, as well as a fleet of armed mine-removal vehicles.

