It's a cable car and a bus: This invention could help ease traffic in mega cities Deutsche Welle Posted at Aug 24 2022 11:03 AM A German start-up is eyeing the production of cable cars that can transform into buses, in a bid to help provide mobility in cities that lack highways. The proposed vehicle can be up on air and be driven like a bus, and may change the future of inter-city travel. Here's how it looks like. Watch more News on iWantTFC OTHER STORIES: READ: DOTr not discounting Padilla's cable car proposal READ: Cable cars eyed to ease Metro traffic