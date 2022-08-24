Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha leaves after a weekly cabinet meeting at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 23, 2022. The prime minister is facing calls to step down by Aug. 24, 2022. According to Thailand's Constitution, a prime minister should not hold office for more than 8 years. While opposition parties point out Prayut's 8-year term started when he assumed premiership in August 2014 after leading a coup d'etat, his supporters claim his tenure began with the enforcement of the new Constitution in April 2017. A third group says the 8 years should instead be counted from the moment he was elected prime minister in the March 2019 elections. Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

Thailand's constitutional court suspended Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha from duty on Wednesday until it rules on the question of an 8-year term limit on his office, the court said.

The opposition had submitted a petition calling for his resignation as the Constitution stipulates that the prime minister can serve for a total of 8 years.

The former army chief led a coup that toppled a civilian government in May 2014. His interim premiership became effective on Aug. 24 of that year.

