Thailand's constitutional court suspended Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha from duty on Wednesday until it rules on the question of an 8-year term limit on his office, the court said.
The opposition had submitted a petition calling for his resignation as the Constitution stipulates that the prime minister can serve for a total of 8 years.
The former army chief led a coup that toppled a civilian government in May 2014. His interim premiership became effective on Aug. 24 of that year.
More details to follow.