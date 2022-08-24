Singapore to further ease anti-COVID indoor mask rule

People dine at a food court in Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, on August 24, 2022. How Hwee Young, EPA-EFE

Singapore is further easing its mask rule imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19, making wearing masks in most indoor settings optional, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The change of the safety rule, which takes effect next Monday, comes after the COVID situation has improved in the country, with the number of daily cases falling to just over 3,000 from the recent peak of 15,000 in mid-July.

The government had already allowed people to go without masks outdoors since the end of March.

People are still required to wear masks when using mass public transportation, such as commuter trains and buses, as well as in hospitals and nursing homes.

With concerns about a new wave of coronavirus infections toward the year-end, the government is stepping up safety measures, including booster shots and encouraging people to remain vigilant by wearing masks in crowded places and when visiting vulnerable people.

Singapore will also allow travelers who are not fully vaccinated to enter the country without a seven-day quarantine from next week, the ministry said.

"But what if (there is a) year-end wave...it is important for us to improve vaccination coverage now in case the worst thing happens," Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said at a press conference.

==Kyodo