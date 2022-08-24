Destroyer photos offer clues about Chinese navy's growing fleet

This screen grab made from video released by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV shows the launch ceremony of the Fujian, a People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft carrier, at a shipyard in Shanghai on June 17, 2022. China on June 17 launched its third aircraft carrier, the first designed and built entirely in the country, marking a major military advance for the Asian superpower. CCTV / AFP

The Chinese navy appears to be continuing its shipbuilding spree amid military tensions in the region, according to photos of new destroyers circulating on social media.

Images posted to Weibo show five large ships under construction at the same dry dock, which appears to be at the state-owned Dalian Shipyard in Liaoning province. At least two of the hulls look like those of guided-missile destroyers.

With extended helicopter decks in the back, the pair resemble 052DL ships - the "stretched" variant of the Chinese navy's Type 052D destroyers.

China decries 'provocations' after US destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait

Three other ships at the dock are in an earlier phase of construction but look to be similar in size and shape to the first two.

The Chinese navy has commissioned more warships than any other country in recent years, making it the world's largest navy by number of ships. But it still falls behind the US Navy in terms of total displacement, and many of its ships need to be modernised.

The Type 052D was first introduced in 2014, and 25 of the vessels are now in service. In addition to the ships under construction in Dalian, at least one other Type 052D is being built at the Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai.

The Type 052D, equipped with its own integrated electronic weapons system, is a peer to the US Navy's Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. The US Navy operates 70 Arleigh Burke ships.

During People's Liberation Army (PLA) drills around Taiwan earlier this month, the Type 052D destroyer Nanjing was filmed confronting the Taiwanese destroyer Tso Ying just east of the island.

The Type 052D has a displacement of 7,500 tonnes (8,267 tons) and can travel at a speed of 30 nautical miles per hour. It has advanced active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar and a 64-cell vertical launching system for surface-to-air, surface-to-surface and anti-submarine missiles.

The Type 052DL is 5 metres (16.4 feet) longer and 200 tonnes heavier so it can carry the Harbin Z-20 helicopter.

The Centre for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, a Washington-based think tank, said in a report last week that China could have the resources to build up to five aircraft carriers and 10 nuclear ballistic missile submarines by 2030.

"The PLA has the resources necessary to continue its modernisation over the 2020s," said the report titled "China's Choices".

New Chinese destroyer Lhasa circles Japan in first far-sea training run

The report predicted the PLA would have sufficient funds available for "aircraft carriers, cruisers, destroyers, blue water logistics vessels, strategic bombers, and strategic transport and refuelling aircraft" into the 2030s.

The Dalian Shipyard is one of the Chinese navy's major contractors. Dalian has built two aircraft carriers - the Liaoning and Shandong - and four Type 055 stealth destroyers that are big enough to be called cruisers by US Navy standards.

Eight Chinese navy Type 055 ships launched between 2017 and 2020, and at least six have entered service.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.