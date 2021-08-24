Canada's Trudeau slammed for requiring gov't employees to get Covid-19 vaccine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under fire from his political opponents for requiring all government workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of September. Air, rail, and marine transportation workers also need to get both shots by October.

The policy comes as Canada recorded more than 16,000 new infections in the past week. Public Health Canada said most of those who got infected were unvaccinated. But Filipino Canadian doctor Iris Radev of Ocean Medical Clinic stressed that even those who have had their shots can still get infected, so they should not let their guard down. "Just be vigilant about symptoms, look out for breakthrough infection, meaning the infection that you get in spite of you being vaccinated. And for those who are not vaccinated, then you have the option. Of course it's your decision. Reconsider your options. It's spreading much more in unvaccinated individuals," Radev said. To date, almost 72% of Canadians have already received at least one dose while close to 64% have been fully vaccinated.

As campaign season in Canada goes full swing for next month's snap election, conservative candidates took a swipe at Trudeau and insisted that vaccines should not be mandatory. But some Filipino Canadians feel more comfortable if vaccination is required. "Dapat mandatory para sa safety ng mga tao. Maganda ring may vaccine para may proteksyon ka (It should be mandatory for people's safety. It's still better to get vaccinated for your protection)," British Columbia resident Olivia de Dios argued.

However, Dr. Radev cautions against mandatory vaccination as some may think of this as a violation of their rights. He said, "as a health care practitioner, we are encouraging people to look at the scientific data but at the end of the day, you really can't push someone to do something against their will."

Meanwhile, Quebec and British Columbia are the first two provinces to implement a vaccine passport system. By September 13, British Columbians will need to show proof of at least one dose for several non-essential activities like going to restaurants, movie houses, and gyms. The proof of full vaccination will be required starting October 24.