Filipino-Canadians lead the cast of a romantic-comedy film project called “Faking it," based on a script collaborated on by a young group of writer-actors from Vancouver.

Sherrylyn Vergara said she drew inspiration from two famous women in playing the overbearing Filipino mom, Diana Faith.

"I was inspired by Dionisia Pacquiao," Vergara said of the mother of Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao. "And also, our Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh to bring this main character into life. Diana Faith is loud and unapologetic and then she speaks her mind. She’s really honest."

Filipino-Canadian actor Nicco Graham, who plays Diana Faith’s son Julian, is part of Harlequin Theater Society’s 2023 Incubator Program, and was one of the project’s writers.

Graham said he did not have to look far to find inspiration for Diana.

"My mom is just the loveliest Filipino woman and I love her to death," said Graham. "That inspired a lot of the story centered around Diana Faith and her relationship with her family."

The project is directed by UBCBFA Dean's List graduate Ava Maria Safai, who is the founder of Harlequin Theater.

Safai, being of Iranian descent, believes that the stories of people of color need to be seen by a wider audience.

"I love the storyline, I love doing a comedy," Safai said. "It’s great to spend my summer laughing with my friends. So many people came to help volunteer for this and I’m really glad to be making a film that represents the Filipino community really well."

The project also features the creations of Fil-Canadian designer Genette Mujar, as well as bags from April Moran’s Bayong Canada.

Other cast members include actress Katrina Teitz who plays Julian’s love interest, Fil-Canadian actors Anthony Curtis and Rachel Angco, as well as Gift Igbin and Jonathan Woodall.

They are all part of the incubator program where not only did they write the story, but also worked behind the scenes.

"[It's] a beautiful story that happens to have Asian people in it which is something you don’t see every day," said Anthony Curtis, who plays Calvin.

Jonathan Woodwall who plays Pastor Dave, meanwhile, said: "The Filipino family is very devoted. However, it’s also about bringing together family whilst overcoming personal problems."

Safai is hopeful that the project will be picked up by large networks and streaming platforms.