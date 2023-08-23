Lego releases Filipino-themed minifigures

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Lego, the plastic interlocking building-block toymaker, recently turned over Filipino-themed minifigures to the Philippine Consulate General in New York.

The release of the minifigures is part of the commemoration for the 125th Philippine Independence this year.

"We are trying to reach the second or third generation of Filipino-Americans," said Consul General Senen Mangalile. "What a better way to reach them than through fun things like Lego bricks and minifigures?"

The iconic minifigure is customizable at Lego's flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, just a stone's throw away from the Philippine Consulate.

Mike Jazmin, a Filipino-American who works at the Lego store, designed the Filipino minifigures.

"It’s a huge honor to be able to help represent the Philippines like that," he said. "We're everywhere in the world and sometimes we’re overlooked."

He added: "I’m glad I was here to help bring light to our awesome store [and] awesome brand, and to our awesome country.

Mangalile said Jazmin is a testament to the creative spirit of Filipinos.

"This shows the depth of the talent that we have as a country and how we contribute to the fabric of American society," he said.

Jazmin invited Filipino-Americans to visit the Lego store's minifigure factory to design and customize their own Lego characters.

Lego created three designs, all of which portray imagery for the 125th anniversary of Philippine Independence.