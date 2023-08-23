Watch more News on iWantTFC

Authorities in Fulton County are preparing for the expected surrender of former U.S. president Donald Trump in relation to the Georgia election case.

In an unprecedented moment in the U.S., a former president will be booked, fingerprinted and photographed after being charged with multiple state crimes.

Trump said he would turn himself in on Thursday after he was indicted over his alleged efforts to undermine the 2020 election results in the state.

Filipino-American Joshua Ang Price, a former election commissioner in Arkansas, was shaken when Trump made the request to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in 2021.

"[It] was completely inappropriate," said Price. "I would have done the same thing Secretary Raffensperger did and say, 'no absolutely not. How dare you?' And there would be a lawsuit.”

Two of the Trump's 19 co-defendants hit with racketeering charges have surrendered as of Tuesday.

That includes Trump's campaign lawyer, John Eastman. Eastman and Scott Hall, who are accused of illegally accessing voter data, have been released after posting bond.

The others including Trump have until Friday to turn themselves in.

FilAm Natalie Ammons of the Fulton County Sheriff's office, said Trump will face the same processing steps as any other defendant.

“If they do not turn themselves in by that date, unless there’s something worked out with the district attorney ahead of time, then that person will have an arrest warrant issued for them," she said.

Trump's lawyers have already negotiated a $200,000 bond and release conditions with the Fulton County's District Attorney's Office.

“If we don’t have a system that the people can believe in, if we don’t have a system with a peaceful transition of power, then we do not have democracy in the United States," said Price. “So, I cannot stress enough how important that we protect these election processes and when someone undermines them, we must prosecute them under the fullest extent of the law.”

The criminal case in Georgia is the fourth brought against Trump this year. The former president faces 91 charges across all four separate cases.