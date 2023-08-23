Multi-sectoral groups picket in front of the Embassy of Japan and the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay City on April 13, 2023 to denounce the Japanese government's plan to release more than a million tonnes of treated water from the crippled Fukushima plant into the ocean. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

TOKYO — An alliance of activist fishing groups in the Philippines has expressed opposition to Japan's plan to start releasing treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, citing concerns about risks to the marine resources.

The National Federation of Small Fisherfolk Organizations in the Philippines, or Pamalakaya, with over 100,000 individual members, said Tuesday it is coordinating with environmental groups in Japan and Taiwan to hold simultaneous protests this month.

"People from many East Asian nations, especially farmers and fishers, have already spoken and repeatedly expressed their concerns about its environmental impacts," Ronnel Arambulo, the group's vice chairman, said in a statement.

"The Japanese government must heed the growing clamor of its neighboring countries to protect the world's largest and deepest ocean from the toxic radioactive wastes," he said.

Arambulo said the group fears the water from the Fukushima Daiichi plant could reach and affect the waters off the eastern part of the Philippine archipelago, which is rich in fish and other marine resources.

The group also urged Philippine government agencies to take a stand against the water release.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that Japan will start releasing the water from the Fukushima plant Thursday, despite concerns among local fishermen and those of neighboring countries.

The controversial decision was made as a significant amount of water has accumulated at the site of the nuclear plant amid ongoing cleanup efforts following the 2011 nuclear accident triggered by a devastating earthquake and tsunami.