Newly hired PH teachers in Las Vegas share excitement about coming to U.S.

The fifth batch of Filipino teachers hired by the Clark County School District arrives in the U.S.

More than 40 teachers from the Philippines arrived in Las Vegas in June. They are the fifth batch of the newly hired teachers of the Clark County School District since it started hiring J-1 and special ed teachers from the Philippines in 2016.

Among the newly hired educators are Andrea Anciano and Reynaldo Advincula, who both expressed their excitement about coming to American soil. "Hindi ko po inakala na dadating yung point na makakapunta ako dito (I didn't expect that I would be able to come here)," Anciano admitted. "Pagkatapak ko sa L.A. airport, talagang naiyak po talaga ako. Sobrang fulfilling po yung naramdaman ko (Upon stepping into the L.A. airport, I really cried. It felt very fulfilling)."

As for Advincula, he said that it was his first time to ride an airplane. He said, "paglapag ko, hindi ako makapaniwala na nasa America ako (upon landing, I couldn't believe I was in America)."

The two teachers admitted that they needed to exhaust their resources and lean upon lending institutions for the processing fees, that totaled half a million pesos or a whopping 10-thousand dollars. Anciano shared, "I come from a poor family. Wala po talaga akong kakayahan na makapunta dito. I'm the breadwinner. Wala po akong nanay tatay (I come from a poor family. I really had no means to come here. I'm the breadwinner. I have no mother and father)."

Also in the fifth batch of J-1 teachers is magnet math teacher, Mark Zoel Masangkay. For him, coming to the U.S. amid a pandemic is an emotional challenge. "The fear of the unknown, of what will really happen to you. You are diving into a new culture, at the same time what's gonna happen when it comes to your physical health? It's more of the emotional stress, more than anything because it's really hard to leave your family in a very uncertain setting," Masangkay said. But despite the challenges, Masangkay is confident about the Clark County School District's Covid-19 safety protocols.

The district's starting salary for teachers is 40-thousand dollars a year. It provides J-1 visas to educators from other countries who are willing to work in Las Vegas for three years, with an option to renew contracts and stay for another two years. For the J-1 teachers, the pay is much better than in the Philippines where teachers make between 5,000 and 7,000 U.S. dollars annually.