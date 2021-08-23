Home  >  Overseas

New Zealand's Delta outbreak tops 100 cases

Reuters

Posted at Aug 23 2021 09:51 AM

WELLINGTON - New Zealand on Monday reported 35 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections in its current outbreak to 107.

The health ministry said in a statement that 33 new cases are in Auckland and two are in the capital Wellington.

