MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 22,713 as 946 new cases were recorded from the previous week, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

The DFA also reported 205 new recoveries and 35 new fatalities.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 8,538 as 12,808 of those infected have recovered, while 1,367 have died.

There are currently 101 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,995 in the Asia Pacific, 945 in Europe, 5,486 in the Middle East and Africa, and 112 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,857,646 people. The tally includes 31,961 deaths, 1,695,335 recoveries, and 130,350 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 211.9 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Iran, Brazil and Indonesia leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 4.4 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

