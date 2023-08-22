Watch more News on iWantTFC

A Filipino-American family's quest for justice has come to an end as a Los Angeles District Court in Van Huys formally sentenced Nicholas Weber on Aug. 18.

The suspect in the physical assault case against members of the Roque family was given 848 days in jail and two years of probation.

This was reached from the plea deal struck on Aug. 7, when Weber pleaded no contest to a pair of felony assault counts.

Plea deal struck in Roque family's anti-Asian hate case

Weber was caught on video attacking the Roque family at a fast-food parking lot in May last year.

Despite the racial remarks he made before the attack, the court decided to drop the hate crime enhancements against Weber.

Weber will begin his probation soon after being in custody for over a year and earning credits while in prison. He will also be required to undergo anti-bias sessions, and complete an alcohol treatment program.

"Because of what happened our lives were changed," said assault victim Nerissa Roque. "We don’t know if we can ever go back to normal. At the time of the incident, I couldn’t explain my fear, and I didn’t even know if I’ll live.

The supporters of the Roque family gathered at the court house one last time as the 15 months of proceedings concluded.

During the sentencing, members of the Roque family gave their impact statements while Weber quietly sat in court.

"It felt really freeing knowing that I got to say what I wanted to say to him and his defense," said Patricia Roque. "I felt powerful knowing I wasn’t alone in the courtroom."

While not completely satisfied with the plea deal, the family members said they found victory in bringing the community together during the past year.

And while the court proceedings are done, the Roques and their supporters said the movement has just started to pick up momentum.

The incident and the handling of the prosecution has mobilized the Roques and their supporters in fighting against anti-Asian hate.

"We’re going to be here to support the family in their decision fully," said Jhenin Cordero of Anakbayan Los Angeles. "But [we'll also] think creatively about solutions and how we move beyond this and that it’s really translated into organizing our communities."

Patrick Roque, meanwhile, vowed his family will continue their fight for other hate victims.

"Racism won’t stop overnight but the further we build our community, the further we show solidarity towards each other, the further we can strengthen ourselves and prevent each other from becoming victims of racism," he said.

The Roque family will now enter the process of seeking financial assistance and other benefits for victims, which its members said has also been a challenge.