Filipino-Canadians were among the thousands in Yellowknife who fled their homes as the wildfires near the capital of the Northwest Territories.

Wildfires threaten western Canada city as far north evacuated

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has convened an emergency meeting as the wildfires near Yellowknife.

Trudeau has also visited affected locals at the evacuation center in Edmonton.

"We’re providing resources to help with firefighting efforts, planning, logistics, coordination, and air transportation," he wrote in a social media post. "We’ll continue to do all that we can."

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty has urged more residents to follow the evacuation order to ensure their safety.

"It's not only the fire but also the heavy smoke that will be approaching," she said. "So, we encourage all residents to evacuate as soon as they can."

Leah Barbosa LeClerc, president of the Philippine Cultural Association of Yellowknife, is among those who hurriedly left the city.

"[They] were all very panicked or quite concerned," she said of Filipinos there. "I think the biggest thing that we wanted to do was to get out of the city."

The first to be evacuated were residents of long-term care facilities and supported living as well as those who provide non-essential services in hospitals.

LeClerc said many Filipino elderly in long-term care homes were already with their families when the evacuation order was issued.

Officials have warned that air quality has drastically declined. It reached 200 which is more than twice the level that is considered dangerous.

Nushi Guevarra and her family are grateful that the evacuation center in Leduc, Alberta where they went is well-prepared for their needs.

Despite this, Guevarra still can't help but worry about what will happen to their house in Yellowknife.

Maricar de Castro, meanwhile, is a tourist who visited Yellowknife from Manila. She admitted that the situation in the city got her worried.

"I'm really scared but I'm staying calm because in situations like this, what is needed is the presence of mind," she said in Filipino.

LeClerc said it remains uncertain as to when Yellowknife residents will be allowed to return.

There were also long line-ups for flights out of the city despite the reported unscrupulous price gouging by some commercial airlines. — with reports from Zerline Rodriguez.