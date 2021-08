In this file photo taken on August 19, 2021, Malaysia's former deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob leaves the headquarters of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party to meet with King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah in Kuala Lumpur. Arif Kartono, AFP



Veteran politician Ismail Sabri Yakoob was named Malaysia's new prime minister Friday after the previous government collapsed, the national palace said, with a scandal-plagued party reclaiming the leadership that it lost at elections in 2018.

Ismail Sabri received the backing of a majority of lawmakers, and "in accordance with the constitution," the king appointed him as the prime minister, the palace said in a statement.

