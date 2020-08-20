Thousands of homes in danger as California blazes spread

A home burns in in Vacaville, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Thousands of people were forced to flee their homes in Vacaville, a city of about 100,000 residents near Sacramento, as a combination of uncontrolled fires continued to threaten Northern California on Wednesday. Max Whittaker, The New York Times

Wildfires continued to rip across Northern California early Thursday, as the state struggled to contain the blazes and to help thousands of people who are fleeing their homes amid a grueling heat wave, the coronavirus pandemic and unsafe air thick with smoke.

The largest group of fires, in wine country west of Sacramento, doubled in size Wednesday to 124,000 acres, according to Cal Fire, the state’s fire authority. The agency said that, in all, nearly 350,000 acres have burned in Northern and Central California, with many fires sparked by lightning strikes in the high heat and then fanned by winds.

Those conditions helped new fires sprout across the state Wednesday and Thursday, and caused other fires to merge, complicating efforts to contain the combined blazes. Almost two dozen major fires were reported Wednesday, and more than 300 smaller ones. Evacuation orders have affected thousands of people in Northern California. The group of wildfires threatening Vacaville, called the LNU Lightning Complex, has already destroyed more than 105 homes and other buildings. Cal Fire said 25,000 more buildings are under threat.

At least two people have died in the firefighting effort. One was a helicopter pilot on a water-dropping mission who was killed in a crash in Fresno County on Wednesday. Another was a worker for Pacific Gas & Electric who died in Solano County.

California was under intense strain from the heat wave even before the explosion of new fires, with rolling blackouts shutting off power to many residents. The temperature Thursday was expected to again surpass 90 degrees in Sacramento, Napa and Sonoma counties.

In Sonoma County, authorities issued an evacuation warning late Wednesday to the entire city of Healdsburg, which is home to 12,000 people. “Please remain calm,” the city government said in a statement. “Our goal is to increase your state of readiness, not to frighten you.”

East of Silicon Valley, the SCU Lightning Complex fire prompted evacuation orders on the edge of San Jose. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency this week to make more resources available to combat the fires.

California’s oldest state park, Big Basin Redwoods State Park, has sustained extensive damage from the group of fires known as the CZU August Lightning Complex in Santa Cruz County, according to the California Parks and Recreations Department.

The park is known for its 80 miles of walking trails among the majestic redwoods that are between 1,000 and 2,000 years old.

The fire damaged the park’s headquarters, a one-story building constructed from redwood logs and stone that was built in 1936 and is included in the National Register of Historic Places. Also damaged was the park’s “historic core and campgrounds,” the department said.

The group of fires has grown to cover more than 40,000 acres, fire officials said Thursday morning, and the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office said nearly 28,000 people had been ordered to evacuate their homes.

More than two dozen parks were partially or fully closed as the wildfires burned across the state, according to the department.

Travis Air Force Base in Solano County ordered all “nonmission essential personnel” to evacuate, as the LNU Lightning Complex fires approached Wednesday night and temporarily closed Interstate 80 north of the base.

More than 14,000 people are employed at the base, about 10 miles southeast of Vacaville, where residents awoke early Wednesday morning to fire trucks blaring evacuation orders. About 7,400 active-duty personnel are stationed at the base, along with about 3,250 Air Force reserve members, according to its website.

Travis was one of the military bases where people evacuated from the Far East early in the coronavirus epidemic were quarantined in February.

In Riverside, Nevada and Contra Costa counties, dozens of evacuated families are being sent first to emergency hotel lodging rather than to the high school gyms that usually serve as evacuation centers.

In the coastal town of Pescadero, south of San Francisco, authorities used the high school as an evacuation center Wednesday. Normally, cots would be set up for people to spend the night. But no one is allowed inside now, so aid workers have been setting up displaced residents at nearby hotels.

Rita Mancera, executive director of Puente, a social services organization helping evacuees, said people have been bringing their pigs, turkeys, goats, cows and horses to the school parking lot.

Masked volunteers were handing out water, food and hand sanitizer. People waiting at the school have to sit outside or in their cars. Dealing with the evacuees during a pandemic was “kind of overwhelming,” Mancera said. “We’re asking people to be social distanced.”

In Pescadero, Lynne Bowman gestured to the trailer where she slept.

“This is where I live now,” Bowman said. She, her husband and her daughter evacuated their house Tuesday in 45 minutes, bringing clothes, jewelry and their two dogs, Viggo and Hedy.

Just a few days earlier, Bowman was celebrating her daughter’s wedding, a 20-person socially distanced affair. Now, she is contemplating the confluence of catastrophic events in the area.

“Yeah, pandemic, fire,” she said. “I mean, it is apocalyptic in many ways.”