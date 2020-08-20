Russian researchers say proposed COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective

This handout picture taken on Aug.6, 2 020 and provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund shows the vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

MANILA - Russian researchers on Thursday assured the public of the safety and efficacy of Sputnik V, Russia's proposed vaccine against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In an online briefing, Alexander Gintsburg and Denis Logunov, both from the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, explained the technology behind the new vaccine.

According to Gintsburg, the Sputnik V is an adenoviral vector-based vaccine, which uses vectors, or viruses that have been modified to ensured that they do not pose any threat of infection.

Gintsburg said Russia has been developing adenovirus vector-based vaccines for different illnesses for at least 20 years.

He said it is the same technology that was used in Russia's vaccine for the ebola virus.

Russia will be using "booster vaccination" for COVID-19, meaning the vaccine will be administered twice.

"The vaccine is administered twice in a period in 21 days," Gintsburg said, adding that this method can help provide longer immunity.

"We have all the reason to state that the vaccine we are presenting today can protect the vaccinated individual for at least 2 years," he added.

'NO SIDE EFFECTS'

According to Logunov, tests they have done on both animals and humans showed that their proposed COVID-19 vaccine does not cause any side effects.

He said they have tested the vaccine on various animals including mice, hamsters, rabbits and primates, and there was "no damage inflicted on their lungs."

He also said that after receiving the vaccine, 100 percent of those who participated in the trials had virus neutralizing antibodies, which proves the efficacy of the vaccine.

Russia said Saturday that it has produced the first batch of its coronavirus vaccine, after President Vladimir Putin announced it had been first in the world to approve a vaccine.

Putin's announcement about the vaccine was met with caution from scientists and the World Health Organization who said it still needed a rigorous safety review.

Putin said the vaccine was safe and that one of his own daughters had been inoculated, though clinical trials were not yet complete and final stage testing involving more than 2,000 people only started this week.

Western scientists were skeptical, with some warning that moving too quickly on a vaccine could be dangerous, but Russia denounced criticism as an attempt to undermine Moscow's research.

The Russian vaccine is called "Sputnik V" after the Soviet-era satellite that was the first launched into space in 1957.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 787,00 people and sickened 22.4 million since it emerged in China last December, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The Philippines, which is struggling to contain the virus, has accepted Russia's offer to participate in production of the vaccine.

The Philippines and Russia are planning to start phase 3 clinical trials of Moscow's coronavirus vaccine by October, Malacañang said Thursday.

The tests will run until March of next year and will be done simultaneously in Manila and Moscow, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Phase 3 clinical trials, according to the website of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), involves "300 to 3,000 volunteers who have the disease or condition," and aims to test the efficacy and monitoring of adverse reactions to the drug.

The novel coronavirus has so far sickened 178,022 people in the country. The tally includes 2,883 deaths, 114,114 recoveries and 61,025 active cases.

The Philippines is among the countries that "had expressed interest in obtaining the Sputnik V," as was listed in its official website.

President Rodrigo Duterte said the Philippines will pay for COVID-19 vaccines, but he'll ask China and Russia for a credit line if the vaccines are too expensive. - with a report from Agence France-Presse