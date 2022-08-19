A handout photo made available by the City of Watsonville shows wreckage from the collision and crash of planes at Watsonvill Municipal Airport in Watsonville, California, USA, Aug. 18, 2022. According to city authorities, the 2 planes were making an approach to land at the Watsonville Municipal Airport when they collided, resulting in multiple onboard casualties. There were no reports of fatalities or injuries of people on the ground. Federal Aviation Authorities identified the aircraft involved in the crash as one twin-engine Cessna and one single engine Cessna. City of Watsonville handout/EPA-EFE

LOS ANGELES — Two small planes collided above an airport in California on Thursday, officials said, with multiple fatalities reported.

Federal aviation authorities said 2 people were on board a twin-engine Cessna 340, and one person was flying in a single-engine Cessna 152.

The planes "collided while the pilots were on their final approaches to Watsonville Municipal Airport," a small facility around 130 kilometers south of San Francisco.

"No injuries were reported to anyone on the ground," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement to AFP.

The FAA statement did not specify whether all 3 people on board the planes had died.

The City of Watsonville's official social media accounts reported "multiple fatalities."

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead an investigation.

© Agence France-Presse