LOS ANGELES — Two small planes collided above an airport in California on Thursday, officials said, with multiple fatalities reported.
Federal aviation authorities said 2 people were on board a twin-engine Cessna 340, and one person was flying in a single-engine Cessna 152.
The planes "collided while the pilots were on their final approaches to Watsonville Municipal Airport," a small facility around 130 kilometers south of San Francisco.
"No injuries were reported to anyone on the ground," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement to AFP.
The FAA statement did not specify whether all 3 people on board the planes had died.
The City of Watsonville's official social media accounts reported "multiple fatalities."
The National Transportation Safety Board will lead an investigation.
