Haiti earthquake death toll rises to 2,189: official

A boy injured after Saturday's 7.2-magnitude quake cries while being treated at the Ofatma Hospital, in Les Cayes, Haiti Aug. 18, 2021. Ricardo Arduengo, Reuters

PORT-AU-PRINCE— The death toll from a devastating earthquake that struck Haiti over the weekend rose by almost 250 on Wednesday to 2,189, the Caribbean nation's civil protection agency said.

"The toll from the earthquake is 2,189," the agency said on Twitter.

More than 12,260 people were injured when the quake hit the southwestern part of Haiti on Saturday, about 160 kilometers to the west of the capital Port-au-Prince, according to the updated toll.

The civil protection agency added that 332 people have been reported missing and rescue operations were ongoing.

Tens of thousands of buildings were destroyed and damaged in the impoverished country still recovering from another devastating earthquake in 2010.

Haiti has also been beleaguered by gang violence, COVID-19, and political chaos, which spiked last month after the assassination of its president Jovenel Moise.

The government has declared a month-long state of emergency in the 4 provinces affected by the quake.

