Tokyo reports 207 new coronavirus cases

People travel in Tokyoís Shinjuku area on May 25, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Charly Triballeau, AFP/File

TOKYO - Tokyo confirmed on Tuesday 207 new cases of the novel coronavirus, below the average of 261.4 over the most recent seven days but remaining relatively high.

Across Japan, an additional 919 infections were reported, bringing the cumulative total to 58,415, including about 700 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama in February, according to local authorities.

The nationwide death toll stood at 1,148. It increased by 16 from Monday, the biggest rise since a state of emergency was fully lifted in late May.

In Tokyo, the single-day increase compares with 161 reported Monday and 260 on Sunday. The capital's cumulative total rose to 18,082, the metropolitan government said.

The figures reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.

The number of patients with severe symptoms and who are hospitalized increased to 31 from Monday's 27, the metropolitan government said. Of the new cases, 132 had untraceable transmission routes, while people in their 20s and 30s accounted for 111.

The capital is maintaining its alert at the highest of four levels, meaning "infections are spreading." It has requested establishments serving alcohol and karaoke venues to close by 10 p.m. through the end of the month to prevent further spread of the virus.