Tokyo reports 186 new coronavirus cases, infections remain high

TOKYO - Tokyo confirmed Wednesday 186 additional cases of the novel coronavirus, below the average of 256.3 over the most recent 7 days but remaining relatively high.

The single-day increase in the Japanese capital compares with 207 reported Tuesday, 161 on Monday, and 260 on Sunday.

The figures reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.

The number of patients with severe symptoms and who are hospitalized increased to 32 from Tuesday's 31, the metropolitan government said.

Tokyo is maintaining its alert at the highest of 4 levels, meaning "infections are spreading."

It has requested establishments serving alcohol and karaoke venues to close by 10 p.m. until the end of August to reduce the risk of infections.

It had also asked residents to refrain from traveling, including to hometowns during the Bon holiday season.