Personal data of Trump grand jurors leaked online

WASHINGTON, United States - Georgia law enforcement said Thursday they were investigating possible threats against grand jurors who voted earlier this week to indict ex-president Donald Trump on multiple charges of trying to subvert the 2020 election.

According to reports, personal data of the 23 jurors and three alternates -- including images and addresses -- was published on various "fringe" websites, some with ties to right-wing conspiracy theories.

The sheriff's office in Fulton County, Georgia, where the grand jury issued 13 serious criminal charges against Trump on Monday, said it was aware of the postings.

"Our investigators are working closely with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of threats," it said.

Law enforcement would "respond quickly to any credible threat and to ensure the safety of those individuals who carried out their civic duty," it said, referring to the jurors.

The indictment of Trump and 18 others for an alleged conspiracy to illegally overturn the 2020 election results sparked widespread ire among supporters of the former president.

It was the fourth time Trump was indicted this year, and if found guilty he faces possibly hefty prison sentences.

According to Media Matters, on some of the websites that reported the jurors' personal details, unnamed users "issued direct threats," with one calling the information a "hit list."

In many US courts, including federal courts, the identities of grand jurors is kept secret. But in Georgia, their names are made public, and were recorded at the bottom of the indictment.

On Wednesday, a Texas woman was arrested on charges of making racially charged death threats against the Black judge presiding over the main federal election conspiracy case against Trump.

Abigail Jo Shry called Judge Tanya Chutkan a "stupid black slave" and said "You are in our sights, we want to kill you," according to the charges.

Shry's father told investigators she is a non-violent alcoholic who sits on her sofa every day, watching television news and "drinking too many beers," the indictment said.

"She then becomes agitated by the news and starts calling people and threatening them," it said, citing the father.

