Three Filipino Canadians gun for parliamentary seats in Canada's snap election

Watch more on iWantTFC

Canada is once again on the campaign trail after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for a snap election on September 20.

The 36-day campaign period will see three Filipino Canadians in the race. Among them is Virginia Bremner, who was chosen by Trudeau's Liberal Party to run in the Vancouver Kingsway riding. "It's time for us to have a representative that looks like them, that has the same lived experiences as them; and the only reason we will be able to have representation at the table is for them to come out and vote," said Bremner.

Elections in the Vancouver Kingsway riding have been repeatedly won by the New Democratic Party since 2008. But Bremner’s husband, Hector, denied that their riding is an NDP stronghold. Hector, who previously served as a Vancouver councilor and ran in the Vancouver mayoralty race, said that he is stepping aside this time to support his wife's bid. "It's time for guys like me to step back and make space. I know she's gonna do an incredible job as the first Filipino Canadian woman in the House of Commons."

Virginia Bremner vowed that if she gets elected, she will push for degree recognition and the cutting down of red tape in the application for permanent residency -- issues that affect thousands of Filipino immigrants. "If you put the person who actually understands what you've gone through to Ottawa, I'm going to tell you right now that your ideas and what you are looking forward to bettering your family are going to be heard at the table. We need to be at the table first," pointed out Bremner.

The two other Filipino Canadians running in the election are scientist and winner of Forbes 30 Under 30 Philip De Luna, who is a Green Party candidate for the Toronto-St. Paul riding; and Elizabeth Quinto, a Liberal Party candidate for Oxford, Ontario.

The Filipino Canadian Political Association believes that the issues that should be a concern to Filipino Canadians in this election are the post-pandemic economic recovery, healthcare, childcare, immigration, and climate change. FCPA's Paul Jonathan Saguil said that the increasing incidents of anti-Asian hate crimes will also be an issue. He urges the Filipino community to carefully look at the programs presented by the different political parties.

"We can't be taken for granted. There's almost one million of us across the country, and we are a very diverse group. We will not, just sort of be, following the crowd. We will be taking seriously our right to vote," declared Saguil.