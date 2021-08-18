MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday urged Filipinos remaining in Afghanistan to register their intent to be repatriated out of the country "immediately".

"The Philippine Embassy in Islamabad (Pakistan) is working alongside other Philippine foreign service posts in the repatriation efforts, particularly in securing safe passage and other forms of coordination as needed to overcome challenges on the ground such as secure movement within (capital) Kabul, access to the airport, and the availability of flights," the foreign office said in a statement.

The DFA earlier issued Alert Level 4 in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured key cities, including Kabul. Under the alert level, the Philippines will undertake mandatory evacuation of all Filipinos in the area.

"The government is coordinating flights back to the Philippines for all those who are able to independently leave Afghanistan via third countries," the department said.

Filipinos still in Afghanistan were advised to reach out to the following contact details:

Whatsapp/Viber: +923335244762

Messenger/Facebook: facebook.com/atnofficers.islamabadpe or facebook.com/OFWHelpPH

Email: isbpeatn@gmail.com

Thirty-five Filipinos have been evacuated by their respective companies out of Afghanistan. They arrived in Manila on Tuesday.

The DFA estimated there are still 132 Filipinos in the Middle Eastern country.

Smart Communications on Tuesday said all Filipinos in Afghanistan will receive free data roaming assistance which will aid in their evacuation and communication with their families.

— Report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

