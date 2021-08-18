Mga Pinoy, apektado sa nationwide lockdown sa New Zealand

NEW ZEALAND -- Maagap na nagpairal ang New Zealand government ng nationwide lockdown o alert level 4 sa buong bansa 11:59 pm ng ika-17 ng Agosto, 2021 dahil sa isang kumpirmadong COVID-19 case. Pinaiiral ang tatlong araw na lockdown sa lahat ng bahagi ng bansa maliban sa Coromandel Peninsula at Auckland na sumasailalim sa pitong araw na lockdown.

Ang abiso ng gobyerno tungkol sa nationwide lockdown emergency alert na ipinadala sa mga mobile phone ng mga residente sa New Zealand na natanggap din ng mga kababayan

Nakapanayam ng TFC News ang ating kababayang naninirahan sa Auckland.

“The lockdown came to effect last night, Aug 17, starting 11:59pm and will continue on for 7 days here in Auckland. Before the announcement was made at 6pm there were already talks of a potential alert level 4 lockdown nationwide,” kuwento ni Jerome Sanchez Mordido, apat na taon ng plasterer at painter sa isang plastering company sa New Zealand.

32 anyos si Mordido at nagtataglay ng dual citizenship. Ibinahagi ng Filipino Kiwi ang epekto ng nationwide lockdown sa kanila.

(Right) Ang Filipino Kiwi na si Jerome Sanchez Mordido. (Left) Isa sa house painting projects ni Mordido sa New Zealand

“We have 4 alert levels in New Zealand and right now we are currently on the strictest one at Alert Level 4. To put it short, everyone must remain at their homes and delay any non-essential activities and gatherings. Only essential workers are allowed to work on site and everyone else must work from home otherwise” ani Mordido.

At sa susunod na pitong araw na lockdown sa Auckland na maaari pang mapalawig depende sa evaluation ng NZ government, apektado ang kanyang trabaho.

"Well with my line of work im actually affected. Especially that i deal directly with clients face to face in their own homes...Unfortunately, I won’t be able to complete the projects that I'm currently on and start new ones so that means no work, no pay. This would mean I would have to push back deadlines and tightening up my schedules in the process. But because my work is affected, I don’t feel that concerned because the government does offer subsidies if required,” kuwento ni Mordido.

Ikinuwento rin ni Mordido ang epekto ng lockdown sa isa pang kababayan sa Auckland na nagtatrabaho sa isang construction company bilang isang carpenter o builder.

“I just had a conversation with a friend of mine and he say’s his employer covers for them. As a citizen with a small business you are able to ask the government for assistance depending on how much you earn on an average. In this lockdown for example, IRD (Inland Revenue) will cover for the amount that I would’ve been earning for this week,” sabi ni Mordido.

Hindi alintana ni Mordido ang ibinabang nationwide lockdown ni Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern dahil simula pa man ng pumutok ang pandemya, maayos na ang pangangasiwa ng gobyerno para sa proteksiyon ng lahat ng mamamayan sa NZ.

“I don't mind that we are on lockdown as being in such keeps most of us safe. I think it makes total sense that only essential workers are able to work on site because the services they provide are more important.

I think the government has been reacting to the pandemic consistently and I feel as though we're well look after under the current system,” pahayag ni Mordido.