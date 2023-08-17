Watch more News on iWantTFC

A Filipino family of three generations in Hawaii has lost everything following the massive wildfires in the town of Lahaina.

The Misay family's eight homes and four businesses were burned to ground.

"My family emigrated from the Philippines to find a better life in the U.S.," said Fredi Misay. "This is where they found a livelihood. Maui is their home. It's really hard to imagine how they would even start again."

Misay told ABS-CBN News that her family is still in shock with all that they have lost.

But she added that they are grateful they all survived, including an uncle who jumped in the water to save himself from the raging fire.

"He was one of the folks who literally stayed in the water and holding on the coconut [three] that had fallen down until rescue came," Misay said.

Misay said that finding a temporary shelter for family members is a challenge.

Officials have vowed to help those affected as donations and volunteers continue to arrive in Maui.

But for the Misay family, much like the wildfires, feelings of sadness, loss, and frustration, keep flaring up.

"I feel the grief with them because just seeing the footage and the videos, it’s really heartbreaking," Misay said while in tears.

A GoFundMe page has since been launched for those who want to help the family.