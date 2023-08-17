Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-American elderly Rudy Rocutan's relatives in Maui and in the Philippines are desperate to hear news of him.

He is among the more than a thousand people still missing and unaccounted for in Lahaina after the wildfires there.

His grandson, Ian, said the last time they heard from Rudy was the night before the fires engulfed the town.

"He was supposed to be with his sister, my grandmother who he’s living with," said the younger Rocutan. "They got separated because my grandmother tried to get her bag from the garage but it was already burning down."

Rocutan recalls that the last time he spoke to his grandfather was when he called to congratulate him on his graduation.

“They’ve tried reaching out to the Red Cross, to their friends at the evacuation sites," he added. "They’ve reported to the police but to no avail. My grandfather is still missing.”

Elsewhere, one Filipino family is missing nine members - Adela and Joel Villegas, their daughter Angelica Baclig and son Junmark Quijano, Lydia and Salvador Coloma, their niece Glenda Yabes, and brother and sister Luz Bernabe and Felimon Quijano.

"We're constantly moving the map to figure out and help us identify and so we’re building and we’re using the best technology possible," said Maui's police chief, John Pelletier. "We’re going to get everybody that is unaccounted for, to the best of our ability, accounted for.”

Ian and his family are not giving up hopes that they will soon hear from their "Daddy Oppo." They also believe that rudy made it out of town.

“My dad always says, he (Rudy) is a survivalist," said Rocutan. "He will do anything he can to survive this disaster. But then again, if the same thing happened to us, he wouldn't give up on us. So, we wouldn’t give up on our grandfather as well.”

Maui’s police chief is asking families with missing relatives to provide DNA samples.

Those with information on missing persons can reach the American Red Cross at: 1-800-733-2767.

"We’re hoping for the best that he’s safe somewhere," said Rocutan. "That he’s with his friends. Anywhere safe and not just reported. And keep thinking about the best-case scenario at this point.”