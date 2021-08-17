The Philippine Consulate's office in Vancouver has been conducting an outreach program to make voter registration for the 2022 Philippine elections accessible to qualified Filipino Canadians.

"Kahit ano po ang status nyo dito, basta Filipino citizen kayo, kayo po ay inaanyayahan to exercise your privilege and your right to vote (Whatever your status is, as long as you're a Filipino citizen, you are encouraged to exercise your privilege and your right to vote)," said Philippine Consul General Maria Andrelita Austria.

To register, qualified voters must complete an online registration form through the iRehistro feature on the Commission on Elections website. The form must be printed and taken to the registration venue, along with the voter's proof of Philippine citizenship.

The consular staff has been to the cities of Victoria, Prince George, Langley, and Delta. In the next few weeks, they will take their outreach program to other cities in British Columbia, the Northwest Territories, and Yukon:

August 21: Chilliwack, British Columbia

Venue: Rainbow Greenhouse Inc.

Venue: Rainbow Greenhouse Inc. August 28-29: Kelowna, British Columbia

Venue: Fairfield Inn & Suites By Marriott Kelowna

Venue: Fairfield Inn & Suites By Marriott Kelowna September 11-12: Fort St. John, British Columbia

Venue: TBA

Venue: TBA September 18-19: Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Venue: TBA

Venue: TBA September 25-26: Whitehorse, Yukon

Venue: TBA

So far, nearly 700 voters have registered through the outreach program. "I am a true Filipina at heart and voting is a right that we all have to do," argued Port Moody resident Carmita Francisco. "Every vote counts, especially in the coming elections."

More information on online booking for each location can be found on the consulate's website and on their official Facebook page. Registration can also be done in person at the consular office in Vancouver. The Consul General likewise reminds overseas Filipino citizens to keep their contact details updated. "We really are doing everything we can to make sure people have all the opportunities to register to vote before the deadline of September 30," said Austria.