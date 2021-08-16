China accepts Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan

Taliban forces stand guard inside Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. Stringer/Reuters

China on Monday expressed hope that the Taliban will establish a political structure that would lay the foundation for the realization of lasting peace in Afghanistan, effectively accepting its takeover of the Asian country.

China wants the Taliban to "curb all kinds of terrorism and criminal acts as well as enable the Afghan people to stay away from war and to rebuild their beautiful homeland," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing.

The Taliban declared victory in Afghanistan after they took control of the capital Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani fled the nation on Sunday, marking the Islamist militant group's return to power 20 years after its removal by U.S.-led forces.

A Taliban spokesman said the war is over in Afghanistan, adding the group does not want to live in isolation and wants to build relations with the international community.

Hua said China has "maintained contact and communication with the Taliban and others" and it will "play a constructive role in the peace and reconstruction of Afghanistan."

She also said the Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan operates normally and its officials are performing their duties, while most of the country's citizens there have already returned home under the arrangement of the government.

RELATED VIDEO