Filipino community leaders in Vancouver were called by British Columbia's tourism minister for a meeting on the proposed Filipino cultural centre.

The move followed reports of a rift between the Mabuhay House Society and Filipino BC.

PH cultural centre project in Vancouver feared to be derailed

Many of the leaders were mum on what was discussed during the two-hour meeting with Minister Lana Popham, except to say that they have agreed to unite behind a common purpose.

"One of the issues, the biggest issue at this stage of the plan to have a community center, has been resolved," Bert Parungao of the Rotary Club of Vancouver Mountainview, declared.

A source said Popham invited the representatives to hear their concerns and to ask why the project has caused division and confusion within the community.

Popham was said to have emphasized to the leaders that the ultimate responsibility for the project rests with her ministry.

She also made it clear that Mabuhay House society will continue to be the lead Filipino organization for the project.

"The government was very clear," said William Canera, vice chair of Mabuhay House Society. "We are the lead in this project. [We are] thankful for the support, as always."

Filipino-Canadian legislator Mable Elmore also attended the meeting.

Elmore, who was tasked by B.C. Premier David Eby to work with the tourism minister on the Filipino cultural center project, said the ministry will continue to talk with Mabuhay House Society.

Elmore had earlier shown support for the initiative of the newly-formed Filipino B.C. to undertake a survey on the project.

"The commitment to build the center from the province is significant," she said. "The initial grant went to Mabuhay which is positive and the message is for the whole community to be involved."

The project remains on the initial phase. Based on the documents presented during the meeting, it may take up to nine years to be completed.

The tourism ministry has told leaders of the need to strengthen the Mabuhay House Society to ensure it will be capable of overseeing a project that could involve millions of Canadian dollars in funding from the provincial and the federal government.