Home  >  Overseas

At least 20 killed in north Lebanon fuel truck explosion

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Aug 15 2021 10:21 AM

BEIRUT - At least 20 people were killed when a truck carrying fuel exploded in Lebanon's northern region of Akkar, the Red Cross said on Sunday.

Videos shared on social media showed a large fire at the blast site.

AFP could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

"Our teams have transported 20 dead bodies and more than 7 injured from the fuel tanker explosion in #AKKAR to hospitals in the area," the Lebanese Red Cross said on Twitter. 

Lebanon, hit by one of the world's worst economic crises since the 1850's according to the World Bank, has been grappling with fuel shortages for months.

The Lebanese army on Saturday said it seized thousands of liters of gasoline and diesel that distributors were stockpiling in pumps across the country.

ho/lb

© Agence France-Presse

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  explosion   fue explosion   fuel truck explosion   ANC   world news   Lebanon   Akkar   Red Cross   Lebanon Red Cross   accident   deaths  