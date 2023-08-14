Watch more News on iWantTFC

INDONESIA - Dumalo muna si House Speaker Martin Romualdez sa pagtitipon ng Filipino community sa Jakarta, Indonesia bago sumabak sa pulong ng ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly o AIPA.

Ibinida ng Philippine Ambassador ang maayos na pagtatrabaho ng mga Pilipino roon.

“We are a small community here, Mr. Speaker. But the Filipinos here exemplify the best in being a Filipino...The Indonesians respect for the Filipino work ethic, character, and resilience,” sabi ni Philippine Ambassador to Indonesia Gina Jamoralin.

Kinuha na rin ni Romualdez ang pagkakataong ito para talakayin ang Maharlika Investment Fund.

“The Maharlika Investment Fund is opening up the restrictive provisions in our Constitution. We hope to invite more foreign company. We want to demonstrate to all Filipinos and to our friends overseas that we are open. sa mga pondo ng ating mga kaibigan mula sa ibayong dagat. projects like infrastructure, power, agriculture, and the like… we are working hard for you, that we are thinking.. or as much as possible that you also have opportunities back in the Philippines,” pahayag ni House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Umaasa ang presidente ng Philippine Business Club Indonesia sa oportunidad na ipinangako ng house speaker para sa mga OFW na balak nang bumalik ng Pilipinas balang araw.

“I believe that if all of these initiatives will happen then this will benefit mostly us outside coming back to the Philippines as well as make our country grow,” ani Philippine Business Club Indonesia Chairman Antonio Capati.

Hanggang Agosto a-onse ang mga pagpupulong sa AIPA na naglalayong maisulong ang pag-unlad at pagsasamahan ng ASEAN community.

