Ambag ng mga kabataan kinilala sa 56th ASEAN day celebration

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Ipinagdiwang ang 56th Founding Anniversary ng Association of Southeast Asian Nations o ASEAN na may temang “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth” noong August 10 alinsunod sa Indonesia’s 2023 chairship theme and priorities.

Mga lumahok sa 56th ASEAN Founding Anniversary

“The youth comprise more than a third of all ASEAN citizens, with their numbers peaking by the year 2038. It is crucial that their voices are heard and their inputs in policy and decision-making processes are taken into account,” pahayag ni PH Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo.

Binigyang diin naman ni Sec. Manalo na ang ASEAN Youth Biodiversity Program sa ilalim ng ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity o ACB ay nagbibigay ng oportunidad sa mga kabataan para makilahok sa mga programa ng grupo.

Ibinahagi ni Assistant Secretary for ASEAN Affairs and ASEAN-PH Director General Daniel R Espiritu ang mga pagbabago sa rehiyon simula ng ito ay maitaguyod 56 taon na ang nakalipas.

“From being poster children of poverty and underdevelopment, ASEAN has helped its Member States gain prosperity and lasting peace.”

“[The] ASEAN regional integration journey has noticeably produced significant growth and development to further reduce poverty as well as improve health services, progressive education, access to information, enhance disaster preparedness, and narrowing the development gaps within and among the member states,” sabi ni ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn sa pamamagitan ng video message.

Ayon pa sa DFA, isa ang Pilipinas sa limang Founding Fathers of ASEAN kasama ang Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia at Singapore.