Several Florida hospitals hitting full capacity amid COVID-19 surge

As COVID-19 cases surge in Florida, the state is rolling out a rapid response team unit to administer monoclonal antibody therapies, which officials say help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the coronavirus.

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who has barred companies from implementing mask mandates, said the first rapid response unit will be launched in Jacksonville. "This is the most effective treatment for people who are infected with COVID-19 and the way it works, the core group of people who will benefit from this are folks who are at most high risk of severe illness from COVID-19," said DeSantis.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State remains the highest across the U.S., with several hospitals across Florida now reaching full capacity. The Florida Department of Health and Human Services said that in-patient beds have reached 83% occupancy, while 44% of ICU beds were occupied. Approximately, one in four beds have a COVID-19 patient on it. The Florida Hospital Association has reported over 15,400 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, about 145% of the previous peak in July 2020.

According to an Orlando-based Fil-Am doctor at the forefront of admitting COVID patients in her hospital, the situation is worse now compared to when COVID-19 first surged in March of last year. "Umabot na kami ng 1,500, so triple ang COVID patients namin. Hindi pa eto peak. Tataas pa eto (We have hit 1,500, so our COVID-19 patients have tripled. This isn't even the peak. This will still rise)," warned hospitalist Dr. Giselle Racho. "In need talaga ng mga ICU beds and ventilators (We are really in need of ICU beds and ventilators)."

For his part, infectious disease nurse Noli Espadilla expressed concerns that his patients now are aged 20 to 30. "They come with coughs and shortness of breath. They don't even have underlying diseases like diabetes or those kinds of things. They are just healthy young people who decided not to be vaccinated and then Florida is open. There's not even a mask mandate. Now I am seeing this type of age group. It is not rare but you don't see them usually," said Espadilla.