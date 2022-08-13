Typhoon Meari to make landfall near Tokyo

Typhoon Meari is expected to make landfall on Japan's Pacific coast close to Tokyo on Saturday, during the annual Bon summer holiday season, the weather agency said.

The agency warned of disasters including potential landslides, flooding in low-lying areas, overflowing rivers, strong winds and high waves, especially in the Tokai region in central Japan.

In the 24 hours to 6 a.m. Sunday, Typhoon Meari was forecast to bring up to 300 millimeters of rain to the Tokai region, 250 mm to east Japan's Kanto-Koshin region and 120 mm to the Tohoku region in the northeast, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

According to the agency, thunderstorms and very strong rain was expected primarily on Japan's Pacific coast, with some areas likely to be hit by torrential rain and some parts seeing more rain if linear rainbands develop.

Peak gusts of up to 108 kilometers per hour were forecast for the Tohoku, Kanto and Tokai regions on Saturday, with swells and stormy conditions at sea.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, Typhoon Meari was about 130 kilometers southwest of Omaezaki in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, moving north-northeast at 20 kph. It had an atmospheric pressure of 1,000 hectopascals at its center and was packing winds of up to 72 kph, according to the agency.