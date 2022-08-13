OFWs near Gaza unharmed in recent airstrikes: Palace

Rockets are fired by fighters from Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the east Gaza City, on August 6, 2022. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE/file

MANILA - No Filipinos near the Gaza Strip were harmed in the recent airstrikes in the area, Malacañang said on Saturday.

“The Department of Migrant Workers reported that around 200 caregivers located in in the cities of Ashkelon, Ashdod, Sderotand surrounding areas near the Gaza where airstrikes hit on August 5 are all safe,” the Office of the Press Secretary said in a statement.

“After the ceasefire agreement between the Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihadist took place on August 7, the POLO-Jordan conducted welfare check and assessed the living conditions of OFWs affected by the conflict,” it read.

Most of the overseas Filipino workers near the conflict area are caregivers, hotel employees, and other workers in the services sector.

The Palace has yet to announce aid packages that would be made available to OFWs who may wish to relocate or return to the Philippines amid the ongoing conflict in the region.