Weekend Voter Registration sa Singapore, binuksan ng PH Embassy

SINGAPORE -- Binuksan ng Embahada ng Pilipinas sa Singapore ang weekend voter registration para sa pagpaparehistro ng mga kwalipikadong Pilipinong nasa bansa para sa National and Local elections sa May 9, 2022.

Bukod pa sa mga araw ng Lunes hanggang Biyernes na pagtanggap ng Embahada sa mga kababayang gustong magpaproseso ng kanilang voters' registration, idinagdag na ang araw ng Linggo sa buong Agosto at mga araw ng Sabado at Linggo naman sa buwan ng Setyembre.

Base sa tala ng Embahada, 282 Pinoy voters na ang nakatapos ng kanilang registration noong ika-1 at ika-8 ng Agosto, 2021.

Samantala, sa kwalipikadong Filipino citizens sa Singapore na hindi pa nakakapagparehistro bilang overseas absentee voter, ito ang registration process mula sa Philippine Embassy:

1. Book your appointment online through this link.

2. Fill out the iRehistro online REGISTRATION FORM.

(Note: for the transfer of your registration from the PH to Singapore, choose CERTIFICATION).

3. Download the accomplished forms (3 pages all in all, with 4 QR codes).

4. For those with access to a printer, PRINT the accomplished forms. For those without a printer, e-mail your accomplished form to oav2020.sgpe@gmail.com at least 1 day before your appointment date.

5. Personally appear at the Philippine Embassy for biometrics and photo capturing with your VALID Philippine passport and 1 photocopy of its data page

Para naman sa mga overseas voter na mayroon ng COMELEC biometrics, bisitahin ang link na ito para sa virtual registration.

Inaanyayahan ng Embahada na Pilipinas sa Singapore ang lahat ng kwalipikadong Pilipino na i-avail ang dagdag na weekend voters’ registration dahil hanggang ika-30 ng Setyembre, 2021 na ang deadline para sa pagpaparehistri ng overseas voters ayon sa COMELEC rules.

Para sa iba pang detalye at mga katanungan, maaaring makipag-ugnayan sa Office for Overseas Voting o OFOV ng COMELEC.

Sources: PH Embassy in Singapore | COMELEC OFOV