Tokyo's COVID-19 cases hit new record

Daily coronavirus cases confirmed in Tokyo hit a record 5,773 Friday just over a month since the declaration of the current state of emergency in the capital, the metropolitan government said, and the number of severe cases already at record levels since earlier in the week rose further to 227.

Tokyo's tally on Friday of new infections and patients showing severe symptoms topped the previous high of 5,042 logged on Aug. 5 and 218 on Thursday, respectively. Its seven-day rolling average of infections also rose to 4,155.7 per day, up 8.8 percent from the previous week.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms across Japan also rose to the highest-ever 1,478 as of Thursday, surpassing the previous record of 1,413 logged in late May, the health ministry said.

Cases of COVID-19 patients falling seriously ill have been rapidly increasing nationwide since mid-July.

Such cases have risen among those in their 40s and 50s due to slowness in vaccinations mainly in Tokyo, while young people have also been seen among patients with serious symptoms, defined as those requiring assistance by ventilators, artificial heart-lung bypass devices or treatment at intensive care units.

Experts at Thursday's metropolitan government meeting on monitoring COVID-19 described the coronavirus situation in the capital, currently under its fourth state of emergency, as "a disaster-level emergency situation that is out of control."

The same day, the number of new COVID-19 cases nationwide totaled over 18,000, topping the previous record of 15,812 reported a day earlier, according to a Kyodo News tally. The figure surpassed 20,000 on Friday, logging a record figure for the third straight day.

RELATED VIDEO