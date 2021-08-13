A road is damaged by the swollen Suzuhari river caused by a heavy rain in Hiroshima, western Japan August 13, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via Reuters

Heavy rain pummeled western and southwestern Japan on Friday, leaving one person dead and at least two others missing in a mudslide, with the country's weather agency issuing warnings covering wide areas of the country.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a high level rain alert for the western prefecture of Hiroshima, warning of possible flooding, swollen rivers and mudslides.

Heavy rain caused the Gono River in the prefecture to overflow, but the local government said there were no immediate reports of casualties.

In the southwestern Kyushu region, a woman in her 50s died and two others were missing after a mudslide damaged two homes in Unzen, Nagasaki Prefecture, according to local authorities.

A resident of one of the houses in his 60s was rescued but sustained serious injuries to his left leg.

Heavy rain also caused damage to the remains of Hara Castle in the prefecture, part of the Hidden Christian World Heritage sites designated by UNESCO, leaving a sinkhole about five meters in diameter and depth, the prefectural education board said.

Record amounts of rain were observed in Unzen and Shimabara in the prefecture, with over 740 milliliters and 540 mm recorded, respectively, in the 48 hours through Friday morning, the weather agency said. In Amakusa, Kumamoto Prefecture, record downpours of 520 mm were also recorded in the same period.

In Tokyo, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held an emergency meeting with members of his Cabinet and called people affected to evacuate immediately when necessary.

In the 24-hour period through Saturday morning, 300 mm of rainfall is forecast in northern Kyushu and 250 mm across wider areas including Shikoku and Kinki in western Japan and the Kanto-Koshin region centered on Tokyo.

