Massive wildfires in Maui leave dozens dead

Dangerous and unprecedented wildfires rapidly spread across Maui due to very dry conditions from a drought.

The fires were made worse by powerful winds from Hurricane Dora, which has been churning more than 800 miles away.

The historic town of Lahaina was almost completely burnt to the ground, according to officials.

Authorities there also raised the death toll to 53 on Friday, with the count expected to continue to rise.

"The majority of that area is owned by Filipinos," said Melen Agcolicol, president of Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. "That's where they live. The adjacent towns, adjacent streets, are the home of many Filipinos.

One Filipino resident shared how he was able to escape the raging fire at Lahaina but only moments before witnessing his own home go up in flames.

"We were just watching the whole town burn to the ground," said Rick Nava. "It was very intense as we were driving up to escape the fire. I could see the roof of our house burning. So, the whole neighborhood, everybody in our neighborhood, every home that we know, it's all gone.”

Maui’s hospitals have been filled with burn patients and people dealing with smoke inhalation.

"I know there's going to be people [who are] probably in a lot worse shape than we are," Nava added. "I'm hearing right now that there's a lot of people that probably perished because they didn't want to leave their homes, or all their families that couldn't get out of their house.”

Over 2,000 have also been displaced and have sought shelter in four emergency shelters across Maui.

Three large fires remain active and out of control — and a state of emergency has been declared on the island.

Another Filipino, Dominic Suguitan, lives about 30 minutes away from Lahaina. He said he is worried as he hasn’t heard from his friend who lives there.



“There’s no communication out there," he said. "Power lines are out. So, communication is really slow coming out of there, and we’re just praying that he’s okay and others are okay.”

U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered all available federal assets on the islands to help with the emergency response.