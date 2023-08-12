Fil-Am appeals for help after massive Hawaii wildfires

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The scope of the devastation from the massive wildfires in Hawaii has left everyone in disbelief.

"What we saw was likely the largest natural disaster in state history," said Hawaii Governor Josh Green.

Massive wildfires in Maui leave dozens dead

A Filipino-American in Lahaina has since appealed for help after their house and their business establishment were destroyed by the fires.

"We saw our house and it was burned to the ground," said MJ Andres. "There was nothing left."

For seven years, Andres and her family built a life in Lahaina. She told ABS-CBN News that they had little warning that day.

Within minutes, she said the police came to tell residents to evacuate.

"I think we were only able to get our passports because we were panicking at that time," Andres added.

The Andres couple opened their store and restaurant last year right on the main district area of the town. Two blocks from the raging fire on front street was where their business was located.

Residents return to find homes in ruin from Hawaii fire

"We really have nothing now," Andres added. "We don't have jobs anymore but there are still bills to pay."

For now, Andres said they are just trying to survive. They also managed to find shelter at a family member's home.

"Our priority right now is food for our children as well as clothes," she said. "A lot of us are staying here, we're four families here."

U.S. President Joe Biden signed has signed an emergency declaration that would allow fire victims to access more federal funds.

The devastating wildfire has left 80 people dead so far. Officials said that the number is expected to rise as rescuers continue to look for missing residents.

The cause of the raging fire also remains unknown.

Those who want to extend help to the Andres family can reach them at: 56 Kuilima PL, Kihei, HI 96753. #