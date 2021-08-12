Filipina Hong Konger, ibinahagi ang maayos na COVID-19 vax sa HK

HONG KONG -- Everything was seamless. Ganyan inilarawan ng isang Filipina Hong Konger na si Jan Yumul ang proseso ng COVID-19 vaccine program sa siyudad. 34 anyos na si Yumul, Journalist sa isang international media outlet. Sa Hong Kong na siya lumaki kasama ang dalawang kapatid na lalaki at mga Pinoy na magulang. Mayroong dual citizenship ang pamilya, ang tawag sa kanila Filipino Hong Kongers na holders ng Filipino passport.

(Right) Si Jan Yumul na isang Filipina Hong Konger na isang Journalist sa isang international media outlet. (Left) Dati siyang HK correspondent sa ABS-CBN News online at TFC News

Ang buong pamilya Yumul ay dumaan sa online registration para sa COVID-19 vax. Lahat sila, fully vaxxed na kahit na nga noong una ay atubiling magpabakuna ang kanyang mga magulang.

“My first dose was on July 11...We registered individually since iba yung araw ng availability namin because of our respective work. My parents were worried noong una. Ayaw nila, may hesitancy, then after speaking to my Aunt sa States who got her second dose and fine naman, na-convince na sila. My family's vaccine center was in Yuen Long District...walang mahabang pila...Ang ganda ng pagka set up kasi flexible sa mga tao na papasok sa work,” kuwento ni Yumul.

Si Jan Yumul sa Yuen Long District COVID-19 vaccine center at mga larawan ng maayos na sistema ng pagbabakuna sa Hong Kong

Isa sa nagpapabilis ng proseso ng COVID-19 vaccination sa HK ang paggamit ng LeaveHomeSafe na isang contact tracing app. Ginawan pa ito ng improvements ng HK government kung saan kasama na rito ang vaccination record ng isang indibidwal.

“...para 'pag pumunta ka sa establishment at hingian ka man nila ng proof of vaccine (some venues do since the HK gov't introduced a tier system for entertainment and eateries), may maipapakita ka.

On July 11...I scanned the QR code of the venue using my Leave Home Safe app. Then, the personnel at the reception will ask you to show the text you received from the HK government confirming your online registration. Pagpasok namin sa malaking hall, may temperature taking, alcohol or gel tapos we need to show our HKID (Hong Kong ID) and the HK government text message again...After kang turukan, you will be given a vaccination form and then be taken to the observation area...This was the same seamless experience when I had my second dose. I also needed to bring back my vaccination form or certificate to update my dose. Then you will be given an updated vaccine certificate na may QR code...to store your vaccination details. Sobrang fulfilling, walang hassle,” kuwento ni Yumul.

Si Jan Yumul nang nabakunahan ng una at ikalawang dose ng COVID-19 vaccine sa Hong Kong

Libre ang COVID-19 test at vaccine sa Hong Kong, residente man o dayuhan kabilang na ang migrant Filipino workers. Kaya’t hinihikayat ni Yumul ang mga kababayan sa siyudad na magpabakuna:

“VACCINES WORK. No more politicking, please and let's get the economy back on track, where it should be para sa kinabukasan nating lahat, para sa mga pamilya natin...para sa ikabubuti nating lahat...Please embrace this blessing of accessibility and availability of vaccines. Once you've received your second dose, don't stop there. Go spread the word and positive experience.”