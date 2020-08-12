LOOK: Israel to open first 'sail-in' floating cinema

Floating Cinema. Image by Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality

Israel is set to launch its first "sail-in" cinema that will allow moviegoers to watch a movie on a floating screen while riding boats distanced two meters apart.

In a statement, Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai said the municipality will launch a "sail-in" floating cinema at HaYarkon Park's boating lake from August 22-28. The initiative is in partnership with Tel Aviv Cinematheque.

A total of 70 socially distanced boats will be available to moviegoers, adults, and children alike, seeking to enjoy a night of cinematic entertainment under the stars.

Boats will be distanced two meters apart at all times opposite a large screen, "ensuring a safe and fun experience, and allowing all ticketholders to float away and unwind from the daily grind for at least a few hours," a press statement read.

The event has received Israel Health Ministry approval and will be held in strict accordance with “purple badge” public health standards.



"During recent months, we have been constantly examining ways of providing assistance. The initiative to screen movies at HaYarkon Park's boating lake is another creative way to spend the hot August days, in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines," the mayor said.



Other cultural activities launched in the city include intimate outdoor performances in restaurants and cafes; online and open-air cultural events in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines; outdoor guided tours across the city; fitness classes on the roof of the municipality building; and musical performances on the roof of the Eretz Israel Museum.