SEOUL - South Korea reported another record daily tally of coronavirus infections Wednesday, exceeding 2,000 cases for the first time.

The confirmation of 2,223 new cases over a one-day period comes as the country struggles to stop the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant through its toughest restrictions yet during the pandemic.

Health authorities said they see a surging trend all across the country. South Korea first reported a four-digit daily increase during the latest wave on July 7 and has since confirmed over 1,000 new cases every day.

Meanwhile, the share of the population fully inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine had reached 15.7 percent as of Wednesday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

