Undertakers prepare to cremate the body of a person who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in Klang, Malaysia on August 1, 2021. Lim Huey Teng, Reuters

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,314,196 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT (6 p.m. Philippine time) on Wednesday.

At least 203,994,300 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organizations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 10,668 new deaths and 635,250 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 1,579 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,211 and Russia with 799.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 618,137 deaths from 36,055,274 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 564,773 deaths from 20,212,642 cases, India with 429,179 deaths from 32,036,511 cases, Mexico with 245,476 deaths from 2,997,885 cases, and Peru with 197,102 deaths from 2,127,034 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 598 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, Czech Republic with 284, and Brazil with 266.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,396,096 deaths from 41,678,116 cases, Europe 1,215,500 deaths from 59,948,725 infections, and Asia 711,256 deaths from 46,626,033 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 644,817 deaths from 37,497,934 cases, Africa 178,873 deaths from 7,087,105 cases, Middle East 166,168 deaths from 11,061,439 cases, and Oceania 1,486 deaths from 94,950 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

RELATED VIDEO