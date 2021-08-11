A Chinese court on Wednesday sentenced Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage, after Sino-Canadian relations have been strained in recent years over this and other legal cases.

Spavor was detained, along with Canada's former diplomat Michael Kovrig, shortly after Canadian authorities arrested Meng Wanzhou, a top official of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co., in Vancouver in December 2018.

The detention of the two Canadians was widely regarded as China's retaliation for Meng's arrest. She was detained by Ottawa as requested by Washington on US fraud charges linked to an alleged breach of sanctions on Iran.

On Tuesday, a Chinese court also rejected Canadian Robert Schellenberg's appeal against his death sentence for drug smuggling, prompting Foreign Minister Marc Garneau to criticize the sentence's "arbitrary nature."

