China’s medical products regulator has approved local trials for the combined use of the Chinese Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine and a DNA vaccine developed by American biotech company Inovio.

The trials are set to begin in the autumn in China and will evaluate the safety and ability of the combined vaccines to induce an immune response in adults, Inovio said.

Meanwhile, Sinovac has reported that a study of 300 people aged over 60 showed “a third dose given eight months or more after the second dose significantly increased neutralising antibody levels”.

The research follows concerns raised by health officials in China, including Gao Fu who heads the country’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about the lower efficacy of Chinese-made vaccines.

In a paper published on the preprint service medRxiv.org on Sunday, the researchers said that while antibody levels “declined substantially” six months after two doses of the Sinovac vaccine among older adults, a third dose could induce a seven-fold increase in antibody levels in a week compared with that of 28 days after the second dose.

The company said last month a third shot for adults aged 18 to 59 years old was found to lift antibody levels three to five times.

The Sinovac vaccine is one of two vaccines authorised in Hong Kong. Compared with the BioNTech vaccine which is also available in the city, Sinovac is generally considered to offer lower protection.

Shao Yiming, an epidemiologist with the CDC and a member of China’s Covid-19 vaccine response team, said late last month there was not enough evidence on the need for the general population to receive booster shots within one year of full vaccination.

“Studies are being carried out to see if and when boosters are needed for the elderly who have a weak immunity and patients with underlying diseases who have been vaccinated for more than six to 12 months, and local and overseas workers who are exposed to Covid-19,” he told reporters on July 31.

The country has administered more than 1.79 billion doses as of Monday, or more than 120 doses per 100 people. It is not known how many people are fully vaccinated.

China reported 181 new cases on Tuesday, including 108 local symptomatic infections, the highest since the current wave began in eastern Jiangsu province on July 20.

J. Joseph Kim, Inovio CEO, said the DNA vaccine could serve as “a primary and a booster vaccine due to its tolerability, balanced cross-reactive immune responses, and strong thermostability profile that does not require cold or ultra-cold-chain transport”.

Wang Bin, chairman of Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou, Inovio’s partner and trial sponsor, said the combination provided a solution to “synergistically enhance the immunogenicity of vaccines”.

He said preclinical work had found that “prime-boosting brings the advantages of two different vaccine applications to produce an even stronger and more balanced immune response”.

Julian Tang, a clinical virologist at Britain’s University of Leicester, said data from human trials were needed to see if this combination would be comparable to previously tested ones.

“Other mix-match vaccine responses have so far seemed to boost immunity beyond the standard two-dose vaccine responses using the same vaccine,” he said.

“The success of the adenovirus-vectored AstraZeneca vaccine and mRNA vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech combination may not be necessarily reproduced with other vaccine combinations – but need to try it and see.”

The DNA vaccine remains stable for more than a year at room temperature and is delivered through an intradermal injection – which is not as deep as the usual jab – followed by an electrical pulse, a technique called electroporation which creates temporary pores in the cell membrane.

The process delivers the DNA plasmid directly into the body’s cells to produce a well-tolerated immune response, according to the developer.

Jin Dong-yan, a molecular virologist with the University of Hong Kong, said no DNA vaccines had yet been approved for human use but the combination could boost immune response. However, he said, there are concerns over the DNA vaccine. The device needed to send the electric current for electroporation could make the approach less easy and uncomfortable.

“To make the vaccine available for resource-limited countries … that’s not possible because you need a special machine, which is not an easy thing to do,” Jin said. “Under rare events, DNA [from the vaccine] could be integrated into the human cellular genome. That’s not as safe and preferable as the mRNA vaccines.”

The World Health Organization has approved two mRNA vaccines for emergency use, developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.