1 dead, at least 2 injured in Baltimore gas explosion

Firefighters search the rubble created by a gas explosion in Baltimore, Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020. The explosion left one person dead and at least two others injured, the authorities said. Baltimore County Fire Department via The New York Times

A gas explosion in Baltimore, United States on Monday left one person dead and at least two others injured, authorities said.

A woman was killed and the two injured were in serious condition, the Baltimore City Fire Department said on Twitter.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the Baltimore city firefighters union said on Twitter.

Firefighters were searching for more people trapped in the rubble, the Fire Department said.

Three homes were leveled, the department said. Videos showed rubble and debris from town homes strewn across the street.

The Fire Department described the blast as a “major gas explosion.”

The utility company, Baltimore Gas and Electric, was at the scene and working to shut off gas to surrounding homes, a spokesman said. Once the gas is turned off, it will work to inspect the site and its equipment, he said.