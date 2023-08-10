Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Ilocano choir Samiweng Singers from Laoag City recently won gold at the 12th annual World Choir Games in South Korea.

The multi-awarded choir from Ilocos Norte National High School received the Golden Diploma Level V in Musica Contemporanea for the Mixed Choir’s Category as well as the Golden Diploma Level IV for Youth Choir of Mixed Voices Category.

The choir’s conductor Sherween Cabrales hopes that their victory will serve as an inspiration to young Filipinos who have a liking for music.

"Winning [in the] World Choir Games in two categories is such an honor and privilege," he said. "[We] feel very proud to be a Filipino. We were able to showcase our culture and our music."

To celebrate their big win, the Samiweng Singers held a mini tour in Honolulu.

The group performed at the Philippine Consulate, Honolulu Hale, the Hawaii State Capitol, and capped the tour with a community concert in Waipahu.

"Honestly, it feels kind of surreal that I am actually stepping in Hawaii," said Alex Cerezo, a member of the Samiweng Singers. "I never expected to actually be here.”

Said Elizabeth Frilles, a concert attendee: "How proud we are of their accomplishments. It shows us something. We made it globally. And it's just amazing that they represent us beautifully.”

The Samiweng Singers was founded in 2001. A year later, it won its first prize at the 29th National Music Competition for Young Artists held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

Since then, the choir has won various awards in international competitions and has performed in music festivals.

"Being here makes us realize that we are indeed blessed by the Lord," said Zamia Tomas, another choir member. "We want to share this feeling not only [with] us but also to everyone else because music inspires people. Music expresses.”

Cabrales shares that they are looking to compete again in an international competition in Europe next year.